A Pembrokeshire driver who overtook another vehicle illegally, while driving his black BMW X5 uninsured, must pay more than £800.
Raimonds Kilis, 29, of Milford Docks, Milford Haven, overtook another vehicle on the A4076 Steynton Road, Milford Haven, despite there being solid white lines in the middle of the road.
Llanelli Magistrates Court heard that Kilis overtook a white car on solid white lines, coming from the general direction of Haverfordwest towards the Steynton crossroads.
Kilis did not appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court, but the case was found proved in his absence under the single justice procedure.
He was also found guilty of driving the BMW without insurance.
For the no insurance offence, he was ordered to pay a fine of £660, a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 costs.
His driving licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.
Magistrates imposed no separate penalty for the illegal overtake.
Kilis was given until August 15 to pay the balance of £816.
