What a whopper! Standing at 10 foot seven inches could this be Pembrokeshire’s tallest sunflower?
The superlative sunflower was planted by Western Telegraph Reader Darren Tucker and his young son.
It has shot up, climbing above the heads of Darren’s family and up past the first scaffolding platform they currently have outside their house.
Darren said that there was no green fingered secret to producing such a huge Helianthus annuus (the Latin name for sunflower).
“My son planted a seed in a small pot and we put it in the kitchen window,” he said.
“Once it was a meter tall we planted it outside and let nature take over, watering occasionally when needed.
“It currently stands at 10ft 7inch and the head still hasn't flowered yet.”
Have you grown a sunflower taller than Darren’s three metre marvel? If so we would love to hear from you in the comments below.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here