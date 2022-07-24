A Pembrokeshire pet owner is due to stand trial tomorrow, Monday, July 25, charged with failing to keep his dogs under control in a communal area as specified in a community protection notice.
Mark Anthony Edwards, 53, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, May 16, to deny failing to comply with the terms of a community protection notice.
The court heard that a community protection notice had been issued on August 24 last year relating to Edwards’ dogs.
However, just six days later, on August 30, 2021, he is accused of failing to secure control of his dogs, as set out in the notice, in the communal area of Milton House, Murray Road, Milford Haven.
Community protection notices are intended to deal with unreasonable, ongoing problems or nuisances which negatively affect the community’s quality of life.
The notice can direct anybody over the age of 16, a business or organisation responsible, to stop causing the problem and it could also require the person responsible to take reasonable steps to ensure that it does not occur again.
Edwards, of Murray Road, Milford Haven, is due to face trial tomorrow afternoon, July 25.
