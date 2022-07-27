THE deputy mayor of Haverfordwest has questioned the mayor and his recent trips abroad.

In April, Mayor Alan Buckfield travelled to Oberkirch – the town based in the Baden region of Germany which is twinned with Haverfordwest.

Mayors regularly visit their twin towns in order to maintain and improve relations, however at a full council meeting held on July 21, Deputy Mayor Jill Owens, who represents the town’s Priory Ward, questioned whether Mayor Buckfield had been officially invited to Oberkirch back in April, which the council supplied expenses for.

In minutes published on February 23, the mayor was reportedly invited to visit Oberkirch before the end of the civic year, to ‘retain continued links between the towns’, with a budget of £1,500 given to him for which he spent £500 during the April visit.

Cllr Owens openly questioned this trip in full council being confused as to whether it was in fact an invite, which mean money is put towards it.

It comes as the council work out how to fund a visit to the town, scheduled for September.

Haverfordwest Town Council have been invited on a trip that coincides with a wine festival taking place in Oberkirch.

Ten places have been allocated for the town council during the event.

Despite the places available, fears have been laid by chairman of the twinning association Roy Thomas about ‘poor attendance’ which could lead to spiralling costs.

In a letter dated July 20, Mr Thomas said low numbers will mean greater expense for individuals, and suggested that the town council pay for a coach to Stansted Airport at an estimated cost of £2,800, with those travelling meeting airfares and hotel costs if not being hosted.

Cllr Owens explained her concerns about the event saying: “From my point of view this is a second visit in a short space of time and there is a lot of money going into this.

“I understand the visit is important, but everyone needs to go on the cheapest way.”

Mayor Buckfield responded to his deputy’s queries about the trip in April saying it took place as Germany was opening up (after Covid) and that he was ‘praised for going’.

On this latest trip, which Mr Thomas emphasised would be embarrassing for the town if there was low attendance, the mayor stated that no one knew this was going to take place in relation to April’s trip.

Cllr Richard Blacklaw-Jones proposed a motion to give the mayor a maximum £1,500 budget for the trip in September, which was seconded by Cllr Gareth Roberts, who reiterated the importance of maintaining relations with Oberkirch.

The council moved to approve the motion and that HTC provide travel to the airport, or Oberkirch, whichever is the best value option, to a maximum value of £3,500, which would come out of general reserves.

