The touching story of a Pembrokeshire man’s journey to restore his ailing father’s memory will be told in BBC One’s Our Lives programme tonight.

The programme charts the efforts of former St Davids Mayor, musician Mike Chant, to bring back his father, lifeboat legend Dai Chant’s, memories.

A sudden stroke robbed Dai of some of his most precious memories and Mike sets out to restore them.

When the stroke hit him, his son Mike noticed that objects connected to the sea stirred up old memories in his dad.

Determined to restore his father's memory, Mike began to take his dad to key places in his life, including an emotional visit to the lifeboat station Dai had not entered for three decades. Gradually, memories began to return, but one was missing.

Dai Chant was the legendary coxswain of the St Davids Lifeboat, but it had been 30 years since he last went to sea.

One of Dai’s most famous rescues was on February 26, 1989, when a fishing boat, the Stephanie Jane, lost control close to the rocks beneath the Bishop Rock lighthouse.

Dai and his crew put to sea facing a force 12 gale and 30-foot waves and succeeded in bringing her safely into Milford Haven harbour. Later, Dai received a medal for bravery from the RNLI.

Mike and his brother Will arrange to take Dai on a lifeboat, back to sea for the first time in three decades.

It's an emotional experience, topped only by the news that both of Mike’s sons have been appointed as professional lifeboat crew members at St Davids - following in their father and grandfather’s footsteps.

Will Chant, who has been a volunteer with St Davids RNLI for more than 25 years and is now St Davids’16th coxswain.

His father Mike was the 13th coxswain and his great-great uncle, Henry Rowlands, who tragically lost his life on the lifeboat in the 1910 Gem disaster, was also a crew member Will’s brother is currently the mechanic at St Davids. Will has been a volunteer with the charity for more than two decades.

Our Lives, Rescuing Dad, will be broadcast on BBC One Wales ay 8.30 tomorrow evening, Monday, July 25.