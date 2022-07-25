A driver who sped in his Nissan Qashqai on the M4 last December will not lose his licence because of mitigating circumstances, a court has decided.
Jonathon Francis Marley Lewis, 39, admitted driving at 92 mph on the M4 near, between junctions 20 and 19 eastbound when his case was heard at Bath Magistrates Court last month.
The offence happened in South Gloucestershire on December 3 last year. Lewis did not appear in court but pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure.
The case was referred to Haverfordwest Magistrates Court and Lewis, of Croft Avenue, Hakin, appeared before the court last Monday, July 18.
Magistrates endorsed Lewis’ licence with four points. However, they decided there would be no totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances.
The court heard that Lewis is an informal carer for his father. Loss of his licence would also, they decided, lead to loss of employment and loss of Lewis’ coaching contribution to the community.
They fined Lewis £215 and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
Magistrates took his guilty plea into account when passing sentence.
