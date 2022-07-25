Haverfordwest County were crowned champions of the inaugural Ogi Cup, with a 6-1 victory over Portskewett and Sudbrook over the weekend.

Goals from Ben Fawcett, Jordan Davies, Ioan Evans and Ryan George helped, along with two goals from a trialist.

It took 15 minutes for Tony Pennock’s Bluebirds to take the lead in Chepstow, as Jamie Veale’s corner found Ben Fawcett who improved his pre-season form.

Davies netted shortly after to double the lead, before Evans’ shot found the right corner to make it 3-0 before half time.

Pennock’s men started the second half as they played the first, dominating and having chance after chance.

The Bluebirds’ trialist got in on the act in the second half, tapping in at the far post from Abbruzzese’s cross for a fourth.

Seventh-tier Portskewett and Sudbrook struck back with quarter of an hour to play through a header from a free kick, after fighting hard against the top-division side.

But County ended the match as strong as they had been throughout the 90, with George running in on the Portskewett and Sudbrook goalkeeper and chipping the ball over him for 5-1.

The Bluebirds had a chance to make it six when the referee pointed to the penalty spot after Toby Davies was brought down. However, Evans was denied a brace as his shot was saved.

Pennock’s side did manage to make it six before the full-time whistle, as the trialist put the ball in the back of the net at the final kick of the game.

Next for County is a trip to Pontardawe Town on the evening of Tuesday, July 26.