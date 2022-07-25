Hundleton AFC has withdrawn from the Pembrokeshire League Division One for the 2022/23 season, allowing Neyland AFC to return to the top tier.
Hundleton survived in the county’s top flight last season, after finishing ninth on 23 points.
However, since then, first team manager Jack Richards stepped away from Hundleton Community Sports Field, with the club now looking for a new manager and new players for the upcoming season.
With pre-season well underway, the club has withdrawn from the top flight, meaning the twelfth and final spot in Division One will go to Neyland AFC.
Neyland competed in the 2021/22 Pembrokeshire League Division One season, but were relegated to the second tier after finishing 11th with 15 points after 22 games and a goal difference of -49.
A spokesperson from Neyland AFC said: “We are delighted to hear we have been reinstated to the Pembrokeshire League Division One.
“Keep the trophy clean Hakin United, we are coming for it.”
