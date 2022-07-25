The family of Ianto Jenkins from Efailwen have thanked members of the public for their generosity after a tractor run was held in memory of the three-year-old.

The tractor/vehicle run, along with the subsequent evening entertainment, was held on Saturday, April 9, where almost £30,000 was raised.

All proceeds from the day went to local charities in memory of Ianto, who was tragically killed last August.

The vehicle run began at Parc Gwynfryn Crymych, where 500 vehicles turned up, with more than half of them tractors.

The run then finished at Rhosfach, the home of the evening’s entertainment and auction.

Guto Jenkins at the tractor run

Several local artists entertained the crowd, including Dafydd Pantrod and band, Sioned Llewelyn, Jessica Robinson, Clive Edwards, Crymych rygbi club choir, Sharon Woolley and the shepherds, Iwan Ward and Alun Griffiths.

The family of Ianto Jenkins was also delighted with the amount of businesses from across the region who offered their service to the event free of charge.

The people and businesses which worked at the event for free included Midway Motors, Lewlec, Boomerang, Mark Jukes, Michael Murphy, Speedy Milford, Clos yr Eithin, Ty Bach Twt, JK Lewis, Spar Newport, Gary Evans, Dorian Phillips, J J Morris, Frenni Transport, Bocs Bwyd, George Penwernddu, Tesco Cardigan, Johnny Jones, ATB Davies, TGP Glass, Custom Beds, Young Bros, Owen Marks, NFU St Clears, Andy Sheppard, Des Dray and photographers.

Tractors lined up in memory of Ianto

The day raised a total of £35,000, meaning £27,000 was shared among several charities in memory of Ianto after the cost of £8,000 to host the vehicle run and entertainment.

A total of £6,500 was given to Wales Air Ambulance, as Crymych First Response, Nebo Chapel Cemetery, 2Wish and Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity were all given £3,000.

Tir Dewi and the DPJ Foundation both received £2,500, with Cylch Meithrin Hermon given a share of £1,500.

Meanwhile, £1,000 was given to Cylch Meithrin Crymych, and another £1,000 was given to the upkeep of Efailwen defibrillator.

Cars with yellow ribbons in memory of Ianto