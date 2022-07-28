A LIVE re-enactment of a medieval battle is coming to a castle in the county.

The Haverfordwest Town Museum, working with Sealed Knot, are putting on a living history display at the Castle on July 30.

Entertainment will include musketeers and pikemen with their drills, cooking, limners tents and a display area.

There will also be talks and displays about civil war history.

Museum curator Dr Simon Hancock said it was important to hold the re-enacment, particularly at Haverfordwest Castle.

“We hope the living history display provides an authentic experience of how life was in seventeenth-century encampments,” said Dr Hancock.

“It is really appropriate the event is held here since Haverfordwest Castle was no stranger to civil war drama.

“The castle was stormed by Parliamentarian troops commanded by Major General Rowland Laugharne in August 1645 and less than three years later, in July 1648, Oliver Cromwell rode into town and ordered the local common council to slight the castle and destroy its defences.”

Sealed Knot is an educational charity founded in 1971 and the oldest re-enactment society in Europe.

Sealed Knot re-enact battles, skirmishes, sieges and living history displays from the 1640s when civil war swept across the British Isles.

Entrance charges for adults to the event will be £2.50, with children admitted to the castle grounds free of charge if accompanied by an adult.

