THE father of a family who pleaded guilty to producing cannabis on an industrial scale attempted to take his own life, a court heard.

Today, July 25, the case against Edward McCann, Linda McCann, Daniel Edward McCann, Justin James David Liles, and Jack Whittock was in court for a sentencing date to be set.

While discussing an appropriate sentencing time, it was revealed that a psychiatric report was being made on Edward McCann who has been remanded in custody after attempting to take his own life.

It was estimated there was 80kg of ‘cannabis product’ worth up to £1.5million

On October 23, 2020, police executed a search warrant at an isolated property in the village of Cwmbach, near Whitland.

Officers recovered almost £2million worth of cannabis and cannabis-products when they raided the address.

The defendant's trial began on April 22, but on April 26 all five defendants submitted guilty pleas to the charges of conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis between 2015 and 2020, and to acquiring criminal property, namely cash.

Investigating officer DI Rhys Jones said the McCann’s 'did the right thing' to change their pleas to guilty.

“We’re pleased the defendants have all changed their pleas to guilty midway through their trial for conspiracy to sell cannabis in Carmarthenshire,” said DI Rhys Jones.

“These individuals produced and supplied large amounts of cannabis in our force area over a number of years."

Plants seized had a potential value of over £460,000

A search of the house next to the barn uncovered £10,000 cash divided into individual £1,000 bundles

Swansea Crown Court previously heard how each room of the barn in Whitland had ventilation fans and growing lights, tools for harvesting cannabis and a machine for sealing tins to produce tinned cannabis.

Clothes horses were found with harvested cannabis being dried on them.

In the house next to the barn, police found £10,000 cash in £1,000 bundles and a cannabis-infused chocolate bar on the kitchen table.

It was estimated there was 80kg of ‘cannabis product’ worth up to £1.5million in addition to plants which had a potential value of over £400,000.

Each room of a large barn had ventilation fans and growing lights, tools for harvesting cannabis and a machine for sealing tins to produce tinned cannabis

Linda McCann, aged 59, of Cwmbach; Justin James David Liles, aged 31, of St Clears; and Jack Whittock, aged 28, of Llanteg, will be sentenced on August 26 at Swansea Crown Court.

Edward McCann, aged 61, of Cwmbach, and his son Daniel Edward McCann, aged 36, of Waterlooville, Hampshire, will be sentenced on September 19 at the same venue.

The defence has until August 12 to supply any sentencing submissions.

Prosecution previously offered no evidence against the McCanns' daughter Samantha, and she was found not guilty.

