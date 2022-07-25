DYFED-Powys has been named as one of the UK’s worst regions for drink and drug drivers.

Dyfed-Powys came in as the fifth worst police force area in the UK for drug and alcohol tests which have either been refused or tested positive.

With a population of 522,700, the data found that 621 breath tests had either been refused or tested positive, giving the area a rating of 118.81 positive or refused breath tests per 100,000 people. The data comes from a recent study conducted by GoShorty.

Despite finishing fifth in the whole of the UK, North Wales topped the Wales-wide list, coming in at third with a rating of 146.6 per 100,000 people.

Gloucestershire topped the UK list, with a rate almost three times that of Dyfed-Powys, with a rating of 303.26 per 100,000 people, narrowly ahead of Cambridgeshire with its 289.37 rating.

