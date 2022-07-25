DYFED-Powys has been named as one of the UK’s worst regions for drink and drug drivers.
Dyfed-Powys came in as the fifth worst police force area in the UK for drug and alcohol tests which have either been refused or tested positive.
With a population of 522,700, the data found that 621 breath tests had either been refused or tested positive, giving the area a rating of 118.81 positive or refused breath tests per 100,000 people. The data comes from a recent study conducted by GoShorty.
MORE NEWS
Despite finishing fifth in the whole of the UK, North Wales topped the Wales-wide list, coming in at third with a rating of 146.6 per 100,000 people.
Gloucestershire topped the UK list, with a rate almost three times that of Dyfed-Powys, with a rating of 303.26 per 100,000 people, narrowly ahead of Cambridgeshire with its 289.37 rating.
Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here