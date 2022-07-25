ANYONE who has memories of a beloved priest in Haverfordwest is encouraged to share their memories to mark 40 years of a charity in his name.

Father Paul Sartori died at the age of 39 on April 16, 1980. He had been a priest since moving from North Wales in 1966 in Haverfordwest. He served as curate until 1977 and then became parish priest.

Paul Sartori

His life was cut short with a cancer diagnosis which saw him pass away three months before his 40th birthday. Prior to this diagnosis, he was working towards providing hospice care in Pembrokeshire after seeing a need for the service.

On July 18, 1982, the Paul Sartori charity was founded and today, the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home charity supports people in their final stages of life. The charity was borne out of parishioners and friends working together to bring his ideas to fruition in his memory.

MORE NEWS:

For the 40th anniversary, the charity has launched an oral history project – Voices from the Community – Father Paul Sartori’s Journey from Priest to Hospice Care.

The project is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and aims to gather memories of Father Sartori to understand his impact on individuals, the wider community, and his inspiration in the formation of the charity.

Members of the Voices from the Community project at the launch

Father Sartori became much-loved during his ministry by all sections of the community due to his kindness, compassion, and concern for others.

Simon Hancock, project officer, said: “We look forward to reaching out across Pembrokeshire enabling people to play an essential role by sharing their stories of Father Sartori and by volunteering to a significant heritage story for a local charity.”

The project is bilingual and anyone who knew Father Sartori and is willing to be interviewed is urged to get in contact.

There will be a permanent multi-panel display produced at the end of the project and interviews, photographs, documents and other artefacts will be digitised and made available through The People’s Collection Wales and the Pembrokeshire Archives.

Anyone wishing to get involved by sharing their memories or as a volunteer, can contact simon@paulsartori.org or calling 07796973998.

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.