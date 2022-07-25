Tenby's St Mary's Church echoed to a standing ovation for Tenby Male Choir and their guests on Thursday, July 21.

The choir and soloists had been performing in the church in aid of Save the Children.

The choir was led by musical director Ian Williams, supported by principal accompanist Jill 'no relation' Williams for the performance, which marked the completion of the first half of the choir's busy summer schedule.

The audience was delighted by a balanced selection of music ranging from rousing Welsh hymns Rachie and Llef, poignant musical theatre classics (Anthem from Chess, Bring Him Home from Les Miserables), romantic ballads (Let It Be Me, Unchained Melody), through the Latin canticle Benedictus to Elvis Presley’s stirring American Trilogy.

Musical director Ian Williams is pictured with some of the choristers

As well as fostering and promoting male choral singing and raising funds for good causes, Tenby Male Choir has an explicit aim of encouraging and supporting local young musicians.

By inviting them to become part of the wider choir family and participate in our concerts, these musicians get opportunities to perform before a wider public than might otherwise be possible.

Young soloists featured this season have included Marilla Evans and Carys Wood, both 14 years of age, and who both played trumpet. Marilla studies at Ysgol Gyfun Preseli and Carys at Ysgol Greenhill School.

Last Thursday, the guest soloist was Carys Underwood on marimba, accompanied on the piano by Miranda Morgan. Carys was educated at Ysgol Gyfun Preseli and is now a scholarship student at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff, also performing with the city’s Philharmonic, Symphony and Chamber Orchestras.

All three musicians produced virtuoso performances which dazzled audiences whilst adding variety and interest to the concerts.

Tenby Male Choir regrouped a year ago following the relaxation of Covid restrictions after almost two years without singing.

It has taken almost a year of intensive weekly practices to rebuild their stamina, repertoire and performance to previous levels.

The choir is smaller now than it was in 2019, several members having decided to retire, and vacancies exist in all its sections.

Any gentlemen who might like to join this friendly and hard-working choir to enjoy singing whilst contributing to the local community are warmly invited to get in touch with the secretary at tenbychoirsec@gmail.com so he can arrange for them to come along to one of the choir's practices at Augustus Place, Tenby.

The second half of the choir's summer programme kicks off with a barbeque and concert at the Cresselly Arms, Cresswell Quay from 6.30pm on Friday, July 29, admission free.

Details of subsequent concerts are listed on Facebook/TenbyMaleChoir and www.TenbyMaleChoir.org.