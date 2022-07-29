There's a great day out for all the family next week as Pembroke Town and Country Show returns to the ring after a three-year absence.
The show, which has been running for over 200 years, is organised by Pembroke Farmers Club and will take place at its regular venue, the Showfield in Lamphey, on Wednesday August 3.
The show runs throughout the day, opening with livestock classes including those for horses, sheep and cattle.
However there unfortunately will be no bird classes due to avian flu.
Amongst those entertaining the crowds will be Meirion Owen and his famous Quack Pack of ducks, fresh from their recent appearance at the Royal Welsh Show.
MORE NEWS
- Tractor run raises £27,000 in memory of Ianto Jenkins
- Can you give these pets from Greenacres a loving forever home?
Magnificrnt birds from Black Mountains Falconry will be a splendid sight, while the Cows on Tour display will be presenting facts about the farming industry and food.
Sheepdog trials, a pets’ corner and a dog show will add to the fun, and there is sure to be keen competition in the horticulture and craft section, which includes classes for children's cookery and art; photography, wine and floral art.
The postcode for the show field is SA71 5JS.
For more information, see www.pembroketownandcountryshow.org.uk/
Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here