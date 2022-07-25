A Pembrokeshire man has been jailed pending his next court appearance, after being charged with one count of sexually touching a child and two of penetration.

Daniel Jenkins, 47, of Barn Street, Haverfordwest, appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court today, Monday, July 25.

He was charged with one count of sexually touching a girl under 13 years old, one count of digital penetration and one of oral penetration, also on a child under 13.

All the offences were said to have taken place in Cardiff more than a decade ago, when the victim was seven-year-old.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to Swansea Crown Court. The next hearing is listed for August 22.

No bail application was made by Jenkins’ defence solicitor.

Magistrates remanded him in prison until the Swansea Crown Court hearing.