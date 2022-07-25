A Pembrokeshire museum is set to be open for seven days a week for the first time in its history.

Milford Haven Museum is trialling opening on a Sunday across the summer holidays, which it has not done before.

Between now and September 4, 2022, the museum will be open between 10.30am and 4pm on Sundays, the same opening times that it is open for the other six days of the week.

A spokesperson from Milford Haven Museum said: “Pop in and go on a journey from rural, Georgian Pembrokeshire, to the arrival of whalers from Nantucket Island, from deep sea fishing, through the wars of the 20th century and on to the present day oil and gas industries and much more.”

Also across the summer, the museum is holding family friendly activity weeks, workshops and competitions.

The story writing competition at the museum starts on Saturday, July 30, before the activity weeks start in August.

The activity weeks include Pembrokeshire Pirates, Fantastical Sea Creatures, Superheroes, Monsters of the Deep and Brilliant Birds of the Milford Haven Waterway.

Throughout summer, the museum will also be holding Cwtchy Cushion Making Workshops each Thursday between August 18 and September 1.