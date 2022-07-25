One of the youngsters involved in a collision with a car in Hakin last Friday, July 22, is home from hospital, police have confirmed.

The other child remains in University Hospital Wales, Cardiff, where she was airlifted on Friday afternoon.

“One of the girls has been discharged, while the other remains in hospital at this time,” said a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police.

“Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the cause of the collision.”

The two youngsters were airlifted to hospital after reportedly being knocked down by a rolling car while playing on a lawned area in Rectory Avenue, Hakin.

The car is understood to have been parked on a steep incline outside one of the properties however the vehicle is believed to have rolled back, colliding with the two youngsters who were playing on a communal grassy area on the opposite side of the road.

Two emergency ambulances and two air ambulances were called to the scene soon after midday, and both children, who are believed to be around seven years of age, were airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Wales Air Ambulance confirmed that an on-board consultant and critical care practitioners treated the two patients at the scene.

Wales Air Ambulance confirmed that an on-board consultant and critical care practitioners treated the two patients at the scene.

"We sent two aircraft to the scene.

"Following treatment from our on-board consultant and critical care practitioners, we airlifted two patients to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

"Our involvement concluded at 302pm."

Rectory Avenue remained closed to both traffic and pedestrians throughout the afternoon as police officers carried out door-to-door enquiries.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, or who has dashcam or doorbell footage, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.

This can be done either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20220722-164.