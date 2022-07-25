A grateful patient at Withybush General Hospital has donated £4,000 to Ward 3 to give thanks for the excellent care he received there.

Ivor Godsmark treated staff and patients to a daily song during his stay, and he was described as 'a ray of sunshine'.

Ivor spent five weeks on the Frailty Assessment Unit and donated the funds in appreication of the fantastic service and care he received on the ward.

MORE NEWS

Lisa Marshall, senior sister on Ward 3 Frailty Assessment Unit, said: “Ivor has been an absolute pleasure to look after, he is a ray of sunshine. Ivor is in a male voice choir and he has kept the staff and patients’ spirits high by singing to us every day.

“We can’t thank him enough for his incredibly generous donation, it will make such a difference to the patients on the ward.

"Ivor is a special man and all the staff on Ward 3 will miss him when he’s discharged.”

Katie Hancock, fundraising officer for Hywel Ddda Health Charities, said: “On behalf of everyone at the charity, we want to say a huge thank you to Mr Godsmark for the extremely generous donation. It will deliver benefits to the patients, their families and staff on Ward 3.”