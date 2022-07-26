Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust has become the first Welsh recipient of the Royal Aeronautical Society’s Heritage Award.

The Royal Aeronautical Society’s Heritage Award recognises significant contributions to aeronautics and achievements of original and unique world importance.

Only 26 other awards have been made by the society in the past 14 years, and Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust has joined an illustrious group of award winners.

At a special ceremony on Wednesday, July 20 the award, in the form of a plaque, was jointly unveiled by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, Colonel Martin Green, and Group Captain Mike Hawkins of the RAeS.

The society’s head of community engagement, Scott Phillips, gave a history of the award and in accepting it Trust Patron John Evans spoke of Pembroke Dock’s unique place in aviation history, becoming the largest flying boat station in the world during the Second World War.

The plaque awarded at the heritage trust. Picture: Martin Cavaney Photography

Guests were welcomed by a guard of honour by Air Cadets from 948 (Haverfordwest) and 2420 (Whitland) Squadrons, and Royal British Legion Standard Bearer, Reg Thomas. Air Cadet Wing Chaplain, the Rev Grayham Passmore, gave the Blessing of the plaque.

The guests included the Chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Pat Davies; the Mayor of Pembroke Dock, Cllr Pam George; the RAF’s Air Officer Wales, Air Commodore Adrian Williams, Wing Commander Paul Lindsay, President of Cardiff Branch RAeS, and several members of the Coastal Command and Maritime Air Association, long supporters of the heritage trust.

There was also a special welcome for local resident and D-Day veteran Ted Owens.

Pembroke Borough Silver Band and Neyland Ladies Choir were warmly applauded for their special contributions and a memorable afternoon concluded with presentations by John Evans, on RAF Pembroke Dock and its flying boats, and by Trustee Rik Saldanha who gave a fascinating diver’s perspective on Sunderland flying boat T9044 which sank in the Haven in 1940.

Many parts of T9044 are currently displayed in the heritage centre, which for many years was the RAF Station Church.