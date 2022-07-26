CHILDREN at Ysgol Caer Elen in Haverfordwest have embarked on an enterprise education programme which is delivering upgrades and infrastructure works at Withybush General Hospital

Under joint venture IHP, an alliance between VINCI Construction UK and Sir Robert McAlpine, VINCI Building has partnered with 2B Enterprising to provide the children with an innovative enterprise skills programme called The Bumbles of Honeywood.

This programme is exclusively focused on primary education and is delivered in collaboration with commercial business partners through the 2B Enterprising Corporate Engagement Partner programme. To date this unique model has partnered 70 businesses with 170 schools across the country educating over 10,000 children.

The aim is to help children develop enterprise skills from an early age and to boost awareness of the careers available in construction. As well as supplying the package, VINCI Building’s team have visited the school to talk about their work and have arranged for pupils to visit VINCI Building at work.

The Bumbles of Honeywood programme has been developed by entrepreneurial business leaders and experienced educators with extensive input from teachers.

Cultivating entrepreneurship and enterprise skills from a young age shows huge value in equipping pupils for their future lives and careers.

Lesson plans have been created to ensure teachers can map the learning to their curriculum – not only hitting entrepreneurial skills criteria but supporting other areas of learning such as Oracy, Literacy, Numeracy and Modern and Foreign Languages.

The programme is built around a series of beautifully illustrated books and interactive extension activities that explore the enterprising nature of honeybees and other characters to help children develop skills such as resilience, problem solving, leadership, communication, and teamwork.

Russell Flowers, regional director for VINCI Building, said: "We want to encourage more young people, in particular more young women, to consider careers in construction, and this programme will help us to achieve that. Our teams really enjoy their visits to the schools and are impressed by the children’s energy and enthusiasm. This is a great investment in our future generations."

Natasha Morris, Progression Step 2 Leader, Years 1-3 at Ysgol Caer Elen said: "We’re delighted to be able to welcome VINCI Building and The Bumbles of Honeywood into our school. The Bumbles of Honeywood programme provides a set of engaging stories and activities that the children enjoy.

Jayne Brewer, 2B Enterprising CEO, said: “Enterprise education is increasingly being recognised as a key requirement, and something that should start from a young age."

