Narberth RFC will be led out by a new captain next season.

Tom Powell will be the Otters captain at the start of the new campaign, with Richie Rees making way and taking tentative steps into coaching.

Flanker Powell (30), makes the step up to captain having been at Narberth for over seven years, coming in with what coach Sean Gale described as bags of experience having formally captained Crymych.

Gale explained that the change coincided with a change of tactics.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph, Gale said Powell had earnt his place as the new club captain.

“Tom’s credentials are fantastic,” said Gale

“He is a natural leader and one of our best players.

“He is consistent and been with the club seven/eight years now.

“He is very helpful with the players and he is one of these people who leads by example.

“He has the experience having previously been club captain at Crymych, so he has always had those leadership credentials. We’ve made the change when the timing’s right.”

This doesn’t in any way mean the end of Richie Rees in a Narberth shirt.

Despite making steps into coaching the (age and position) is still very much a player at the club, insisted Gale.

“We wanted a change of tactics bit we also wanted to keep Rich,” said Gale.

“He has become involved as a unit skills coach overseeing the lineout, but is still very much a leader.

“He knows the game extensively and has great knowledge of the game. I am convinced he is going to do a great job.

There has been some upheaval in the Narberth squad this season with a seven to eight player turnaround.

Gale said the side are still looking to make one or two more new signings before the start of the season.

