Tucking into a bag of crisps for a cheeky midnight feast, Fishguard woman Rachel Winterson got a huge surprise, pulling out a crisp that was nearly as big as her hand.

The colossal crisp came from a bag of Tesco Finest sea salt and chardonnay vinegar hand cooked Crisps.

Mother of two Rachel posted picture of her superlative snack on Facebook before wolfing it down.

Western Telegraph: The colossal crisp was quite a handfulThe colossal crisp was quite a handful

“I was shocked,” she said. “That's why I put it on Facebook as I thought it was hysterical.

“I thought it might be a world record, then thought nah and munched away.”

Rachel added that she didn’t finish the bag as the titanic tangy treats were ‘very sharp’.

Western Telegraph: The superlative snack was found in a bag of Tesco FinestThe superlative snack was found in a bag of Tesco Finest

Britain’s biggest crisp is believed to be a six inch whopper found by Daniel Heginbotham, 44, in a Morrisons own brand 150g pack of The Best Sweet Chilli Crisps.

Daniel from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, planned to put his crisp in a display case.

Both Rachel and Daniel’s crisps have along way to go until they break the world record.

The world record currently stands at a whopping 25 inches by 14 inches and is held by a specially-created crisp housed in Blackfoot, Idaho.