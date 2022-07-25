Tucking into a bag of crisps for a cheeky midnight feast, Fishguard woman Rachel Winterson got a huge surprise, pulling out a crisp that was nearly as big as her hand.

The colossal crisp came from a bag of Tesco Finest sea salt and chardonnay vinegar hand cooked Crisps.

Mother of two Rachel posted picture of her superlative snack on Facebook before wolfing it down.

The colossal crisp was quite a handful

“I was shocked,” she said. “That's why I put it on Facebook as I thought it was hysterical.

“I thought it might be a world record, then thought nah and munched away.”

Rachel added that she didn’t finish the bag as the titanic tangy treats were ‘very sharp’.

The superlative snack was found in a bag of Tesco Finest

Britain’s biggest crisp is believed to be a six inch whopper found by Daniel Heginbotham, 44, in a Morrisons own brand 150g pack of The Best Sweet Chilli Crisps.

Daniel from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, planned to put his crisp in a display case.

Both Rachel and Daniel’s crisps have along way to go until they break the world record.

The world record currently stands at a whopping 25 inches by 14 inches and is held by a specially-created crisp housed in Blackfoot, Idaho.