PEMBROKESHIRE County Swimming (PCS) are set to send their first swimmer to the Commonwealth Games.

It comes as the county is proudly represented when the tournament kicks off in Birmingham on Thursday, July 28.

Lily Rice, 18, will be competing at the games in the S8 category of the 100m backstroke. She qualified with a time of 1:22:32, a top seven time in the Commonwealth.

Lily started her aquatic journey on the PCS pathway as a child when she attended swimming lessons at Tenby Leisure Centre.

She progressed through the Learn to Swim programme and moved on to swim for a local swimming club.

Lily had a break from swimming for a few years and had a successful career competing in wheelchair motocross (WCMX), becoming world champion.

To continue her journey on the swimming pathway, she returned to the pool in January and currently trains six times per week with PCS.

Her aim was always qualify for the Commonwealth Games.

“I knew it was an ambitious goal because I had to drop nine seconds from my 100m backstroke time,” said Lily.

“I’ve put in a lot of work in the pool and in the gym, which has paid off. Representing Wales at a Commonwealth Games is a dream come true.”

Lily’s training includes attending swimming sessions at Haverfordwest Leisure Centre, gym sessions with Strength Academy Wales and training camps with Swim Wales.

Her lead coach Nick Russell said he is amazed how determined Lily is.

"Lily has shown great commitment to training and learning over the past seven months," said Nick. "She has an athlete’s mind-set and this combined with her commitment has helped her achieve her goal."

Craig Nelson, head coach at PCS, has no doubt Lily will succeed at the games.

“This is a culmination of a fantastic team effort," said Craig. "I know she will do Wales and Pembrokeshire proud this summer.”

The Croft twins are taking no fear into the Commonwealth Games

Lily's aquatic adventure comes to a crescendo as Crymch twins Ioan and Garan Croft get ready to enter the ring at the games.

The 20-year-olds begin their quest for glory on Friday with welterweight Garan first in action.

Middleweight Ioan begins his quest for gold the following day.

Crymych twins, Ioan and Garan Croft, 20, are certainly up for the challenge, having won medals at the European Under 22 Championships this summer.

Ioan, a light middleweight, is aiming for the top.

“I’m very excited for the Games," said Ioan. "The gold medal is definitely the aim.

"It’s a target I’ve been looking at for over three years now so really excited for it.”

Garan, who is in a higher bodyweight category at welterweight, said it's hit home that the games are about to begin.

“It’s getting very real now," he said. "I’m really looking forward to it.

"It’s our first Commonwealth Games – we’re 20 so we weren’t old enough to go to the last one. It’s a new experience for us."

