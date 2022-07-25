A 16-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody following a fight at a property in High Street, Haverfordwest yesterday, Sunday, July 24.

Emergency services were called to the High Street/ St Mary’s Street area at around 2.45pm.

There was a large police presence in the area yesterday afternoon as well as two ambulances as well as a paramedic in an emergency response car.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said that its services were not required at the scene.

Wales Air Ambulance was initially called to the incident but was stood down as the helicopter made its way to Haverfordwest.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that one person had received a leg wound while a teenager had been arrested.

“We were called to an ongoing altercation at a property in High Street, Haverfordwest, at around 2.45pm on Sunday, July 24, said the spokesperson.

One youth suffered a leg wound during the incident, with a 16-year-old male arrested on suspicion on wounding with intent.

He remains in police custody.