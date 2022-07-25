A NEW T20 cricket tournament has been set up exclusively for Pembrokeshire.

Craig Butland, of Pembroke Cricket Club has set up the Pembs Midweek T20 Competition which opens tonight, Monday July 25.

The rip-roaring format will see all the action of fast-paced cricket played over just two 1hour 20minute sessions.

There are 13 teams signed up with Carew Rooks set to play Landsker Nomads on the opening evening along with Haverfordwest Lightning taking on Hundleton Hornets and Dock Fire taking on Cresselly Doves.

The other teams involved include Stack Rocks, Narby Barmy Army, Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire Seniors, Ghetto Super Kings, Saundersfoot Seasiders, Herbrandston Hurricanes and Tish Mice.

There are three groups (A, B and C) with the top two from each group going to the quarter-finals as well as the two best third-placed teams.

Craig praised the enthusiasm of players across the county willing to take on the new format and give it a go.

“I have come up with an idea to host a Summer T20 league,” said Craig.

“Firstly, I would like to say a massive thank you to the Pembroke County Cricket Club for the support in running this event.

“Secondly, the clubs who have entered and shown a high level of enthusiasm which sees 13 teams entered.”

