STUNNING images of a dolphin breaching the water were captured on a west Wales boat trip on the weekend.

A Bottlenose Dolphin was captured on camera off the coast of New Quay breaching the water by Joshua Pedley of SeaMôr Dolphin Watching Boat Trips New Quay on Sunday, July 24.

Mr Pedley said: “Some of the best Bottlenose Dolphin photos I have ever taken. So lucky to have this beauty breach out of the water in front of us on the boat today.”

Picture: Joshua Pedley

The dolphins were in the bay and would have been seen from the pier in New Quay as well as the boat according to Mr Pedley.

He said that the dolphins were very active and seemed like they were chasing fish.

“We were coming back into the bay towards the end of a trip, and we saw a number of dolphins about. They were very active and seemed like they were chasing fish.

“So, I grabbed my camera, got ready in case they breached up out of the water… and they did!”

Picture: Joshua Pedley

He was lucky that this one dolphin breached after missing the initial one.

“I however, missed it first time. Thankfully, one breached again in the same spot and I had it right down the lens and captured the whole sequence.”

