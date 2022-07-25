SHOCKING photos show the devastation caused by the fires that ravaged Newgale.

Two fires began at the popular seaside town as Pembrokeshire experienced unusually high temperatures between July 17 and 18.

Now photos show the devastation caused.

The photos depict entire hillsides turned to black with the only remnants of life in the area being the twisted charred branches of dead vegetation.

Jackie supplied the images off Twitter under handle @jackieao5. She said she could not get how people still seem unable to understand how dangerous these situations are.

“People just don’t get it,” said Jackie. “There was smouldering where the two fires were. We spoke to a member of staff from Pembs CC.”

Fires devastated the countryside

Emergency services say four hectares were affected

READ MORE

The fires came desperately close to cottages on the beach

Five fire crews had to tackle the blazes

On Sunday, July 17, fire crews were called to a grassland fire in Newgale just after midday, then on Monday, July 18, footage of a large fire surfaced in the same area at around lunchtime.

Images showed fires ravaging the hillside heading dangerously close to cottages on the coastline.

Mid and West Wales fire service reported four hectares of land destroyed on Monday.

Fires burnt after temperatures in the county hit nearly 30 degrees

READ MORE

Fire crews were called in the afternoon on consecutive days

A spokesperson for the fire service said crews were called out at 12.09pm with six crews from five different stations attending the scene.

Crews from Haverfordwest, St Davids, Milford Haven, Narberth, and Fishguard and Whitland, were all mobilised.

On the Sunday, the fire service liaised with the coastguard in tackling the fires.

Hose reel jets and beaters were used to tackle the flames as well as a water bowser being requested from Milford Haven.

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.