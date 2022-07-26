A man from Pembrokeshire is running 100 miles around one of the county’s towns in one go, fundraising to grant the wishes of seriously ill children.

Dan Allerton, from Milford Haven, has decided to run 100 miles around his hometown to raise money for Dreams and Wishes charity.

Dan will run around Milford Haven on Thursday, August 4, and hopes to complete his massive challenge in 30 hours.

He also hopes to raise as much money as possible for Dreams and Wishes with a current target of £2,000.

Dan said: "It will certainly be a massive challenge for me to run 100 miles in one go, but many families, like those helped by Dreams and Wishes, face much bigger challenges day-in-day-out.

"I'm grateful to be able to raise money for these families and help Dreams and Wishes continue their amazing work.”

Dreams and Wishes is a charity dedicated to helping seriously ill children by making their dreams and wishes come true.

Since 2011, the charity has been working with families across the UK, providing vital support throughout the child’s illness and helping build happy family memories.

READ MORE

Dianne Evans, executive board member of Dreams and Wishes, said: “We would like to thank Dan for his fantastic donation to Dreams and Wishes.

“We are a totally volunteer-run charity therefore 100 per cent of Dan’s donation will be used to create more smiles on faces and happy memories for seriously ill children and their families.

“We rely on fundraisers like Dan to help us raise funds and we are very grateful for his support. We would like to wish Dan every success in his challenge.”

Dan’s 100-mile route will take place in and around his hometown, and will include several loops of a busy eight-mile path near his home.

Having run several marathons and ultra-marathons, Dan’s longest route to date was a 100km run last year. As a keen runner, he is excited to push himself further with this new solo challenge of 100 miles.

To sponsor Dan on his mega running challenge, visit his Go Fund Me page.

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.