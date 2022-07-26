More than 350 children across Pembrokeshire have the chance to take part in surfing and paddleboarding lessons for free this summer.

Outer Reef Board Riders Club is providing free lessons to the hundreds of Pembrokeshire children, thanks to funding granted by Welsh government and Pembrokeshire County Council.

There will be weekly surfing session at Freshwater West, along with weekly paddleboarding sessions from Tenby and Saundersfoot Harbour.

Outer Reef Board Riders Club’s sessions have been made possible thanks to the Welsh government’s Summer of Fun Scheme, which makes the sessions eligible for any child and young person aged between seven and 18.

In addition to the sessions, run by experienced lifeguards and coaches, the grant has allowed for brand-new surfing gear to be used.

A spokesperson from Outer Reef Board Riders Club said: “Sessions will be run by fully qualified coaches, who are also experienced lifeguards.

“We have a massive range of fab new wetsuits from Sola, Billabong, O’Shea, Roxy, QuikSilver, Tiki plus a fantastic array of Soft Tec, Torqu and Sola boards for the Outer Reef Board Riders club!

“This is huge news for children across the county- we can’t wait to see you all on the water with us.”

In order to book, visit https://bookings.outerreefsurfschool.com/en/category/summer-of-fun or call 01646 680070 for more information.

