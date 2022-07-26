THREE people will stand trial for alleged drug offences while two others pleaded guilty to being involved in the supply of cocaine.

At Swansea Crown Court today, Lauryn Moseley, 22, and Lauren Rogers, 28, of Haverfordwest, pleaded not guilty to three charges including possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, possessing cocaine and being concerned in the supply of the drug.

Heidi Moseley, 41, and Teigan Hodgson, 20, also of Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to two charges related to possession of cocaine and intent to supply.

All offences are alleged to have involved supplying drugs to people in the town in 2020.

Andrew Mann, 27, faced the most extensive charge sheet, being arraigned for seven charges.

Mann, of Old Heath Road, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing MDMA with intent to supply, possessing amphetamine with intent to supply, possessing a class C drug and a separate charge of supply, and possessing cannabis.

He pleaded not guilty to one charge of having counterfeit currency notes totalling £32,280.

All charges against Mann are alleged to have been committed in Haverfordwest on July 20, 2020.

His Honour Judge P H Thomas QC did ask the court why it had taken so long for this matter to be seen, with offences relating back over two years. It was explained to him that phones were provided but did not have pin numbers and there was a delay in acquiring forensic evidence.

It is estimated the case will be seen over a four-day trial, with a date for the trial to be set tomorrow, Wednesday, July 27, by 4pm.

Sentencing of Mann, Heidi Moseley and Hodgson will be done after the trial.

All the defendants were released on bail with Mann and Heidi Moseley placed under curfew from 9pm to 6am.

