Amateur or experienced stargazers, the Delta Aquariid meteor shower is peaking this week and it's a sight that you will not want to miss.

The Delta Aquariid shower occurs once a year from mid-July to late August and it reaches its maximum this week.

The moderate meteor shower gets its name from the constellation that appears to be directly travelling from - Aquarius and the bright star Delta Aquarii, according to Royal Museums Greenwich.

Here's everything you need to know from when it peaks and where you should do your stargazing.

When does the Delta Aquariid meteor shower peak?





The Delta Aquariids are known for being a steady stream of meteors, at a low rate, over numerous days.

This year's shower started on July 12 and will last until August 23.

Although the shower is active for over a month, its peak will take place on July 30.

The Royal Museums Greenwich says that the "Delta Aquariids kick off the summer meteor season in the northern hemisphere".

The organisation, comprised of four museums, added that typically the shower is best viewed from the southern hemisphere - but we shouldn't despair.

Since we live at a mid-latitude in the northern hemisphere (30°–60° latitude.), we will still be able to catch a glimpse of it.

Where to watch the Delta Aquariid meteor shower

If you want to increase your chances of spotting the meteors, you should look for the radiant of the shower above the southern horizon.

The Royal Museums Greenwich recommends that you start your watch from around 2 am, in time for it to reach its highest point at 3.30 am.

The organisation also recommends that you stargaze somewhere in a dark sky with an unobstructed view towards the south.

It also suggests that you lie on a blanket or use a lawn chair to give a wider view of the sky.

You shouldn't bother packing your binoculars or even a telescope, your naked eye is "the best instrument".

Stargazers should also allow themselves time to adapt to the dark and you shouldn't look at any lights, including your phone to keep your dark adaptation.

Once you have located Delta Aquarii in the sky, it suggests that you look away from the radiant point.

This is because if you look in the direction of the radiant you will only see short meteors.

(Canva)

Meteors appear longer if you look further away from the radiant, so you should aim your gaze about 45 degrees away from Delta Aquarii.

Met Office forecast for Pembrokeshire

Across the region the weather for the week remains a mix of clear and cloud, so fingers crossed keen star gazers will catch a glimpse of the phenomenon!

Temperatures remain in the mid teens, making for a pleasant star gazing experience.

You can keep up to date on your local weather forecast by visiting the Met Office website.

For more information and tips, visit the Royal Museums Greenwich website.