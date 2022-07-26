PUPILS at Haverfordwest High VC High have been the first to receive a new type of introduction to social care training.

More than 40 Health and Social Care pupils from two-year groups had their career horizons broadened at the beginning of July by taking part in the Social Care Summer School.

The aim of the event was to raise awareness of the wide variety of careers in social care and support the Health and Social Care course syllabus.

Year 12 pupils participated in a three-day event, starting with an Introduction to Social Care course for young people. This day-and-a-half training programme provided by We Care Wales, is designed to get young people interested in a career in social care.

Day two involved a training session on the Virtual Dementia Tour bus. This worldwide, scientifically and medically proven method of giving a person with a healthy brain the experience of what dementia might be like, allows delegates to enter the world of the person and understand which simple changes can be made to really improve lives of people with dementia.

On the third day pupils had the opportunity to meet and learn from Social Services and Health staff who provided talks and training activities covering; the role of a social worker, assessment and care planning, person centred care, communication – speech and language skills and visual impairment training. This included a visit from retired guide dog Morgan.

Pupils also learned about the personal qualities of a good care worker, the opportunities and career pathways that can lead to a successful career in social care, including work placements and apprenticeships.

Year 10 pupils during Visual Impairment training

Diana O'Sullivan, Social Care Wales workforce development partnership coordinator, said: “The pupils and staff enjoyed the experience, we received some fantastic feedback. The interactive sessions helped bring to life elements of the curriculum and made social care relatable. This is a new way of working with schools, which we hope to replicate in the future. Thank you to everyone who helped make it a success.”

Ruth Allen, Year 12 health and social care teacher, said: “Our pupils found the insights into social care practice and routes to employment opportunities really valuable – this event revealed a range of hidden opportunities and benefits in social care.”

Learning activities were provided by We Care Wales, Pembrokeshire Council and Training 2 Care.

To book a place on the Introduction to Social Care course for young people, which is running between August and October, or to find out more, phone 02920 780596 or email contact@wecare.wales.

