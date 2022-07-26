A MAN from Fishguard accused of fraud will stand trial at crown court.

Owen Duggan, 40, is alleged to have committed fraud under sections one and two of the Fraud Act 2006 by dishonestly making a false representation to Pembrokeshire County Council, allegedly telling the council that premises at St Mary's Field, Fishguard, was a storage unit in use by Fishguard Sports AFC, which Mr Duggan is alleged to have known was untrue and did so to gain for another.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on October 29, 2020, June 23, 2020, March 29, 2020 and January 7, 2020.

St Mary's Field, Fishguard, home to Fishguard Sports AFC. Where the containers are located

Appearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court today, July 26, Duggan, of Heol Dewi, pleaded not guilty to four charges of fraud by false representation.

Represented by Ian Kelcey of Kelcey and Hall Solicitors, Duggan elected for the case to be heard at Swansea Crown Court.

The case was committed to Swansea on August 23 for a pre-trial review.

Duggan was released on unconditional bail.

