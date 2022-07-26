A multi-agency operation took place today (Tuesday, July 26) in south Pembrokeshire, as a man was taken to hospital following a collision.

The crash took place at around 8.20am on the Tuesday morning in Stepaside.

A man and a vehicle were involved in the crash, as Dyfed-Powys Police, Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene.

The man involved in the crash received treatment from Wales Air Ambulance medics before being transported to hospital by road ambulance.

A spokesperson from Wales Air Ambulance said: “I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Amroth area today (Tuesday, July 26, 2022).

“Our Dafen-based crew were mobile at 8.28am and arrived at the scene at 8.46am. Following treatment from our on-board medics, we escorted the patient to Glangwili Hospital in a road ambulance.

“Our involvement concluded at 10.54am.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called shortly after 8.15am this morning (26 July) to an incident in the Amroth area.

“We deployed an emergency ambulance to the scene and were supported by Wales Air Ambulance.

“One patient was transported to Glangwili Hospital for further treatment."

Dyfed-Powys Police officers investigating the incident have asked for any witnesses to come forward with information which may help.

A spokesperson from the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police attended a report of a road traffic collision which occurred at about 8.20am, this morning, Tuesday 26th July, in Stepaside, Narberth.

"A vehicle and a man were involved in the collision.

"The man has been taken to hospital."

Police can be cotacted online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20220726-059.