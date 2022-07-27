WARNING: Graphic images
There has been an increase in livestock attacks in Pembrokeshire, with several animals dying as a result.
The Pembrokeshire Rural Crime Team at Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the livestock attacks.
In addition to the physical attacks from dogs, ewes have been chased and died from falling from cliffs on the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path.
A spokesperson from the Pembrokeshire Rural Crime Team said that it is a case of “another day, another livestock attack in Pembrokeshire” at the moment.
The team’s spokesperson added: “Please keep dogs secured and keep them on leads when out walking around livestock. Everyone thinks it won’t be their dog, until it is. Please don’t risk it.
“Unfortunately, some ewes were chased and died as a result of falling from Pembrokeshire Coastal Path.
“Please be aware that the coastline borders livestock fields and dogs should be kept on leads at all times.”
