There has been an increase in livestock attacks in Pembrokeshire, with several animals dying as a result.

The Pembrokeshire Rural Crime Team at Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the livestock attacks.

In addition to the physical attacks from dogs, ewes have been chased and died from falling from cliffs on the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path.

A spokesperson from the Pembrokeshire Rural Crime Team said that it is a case of “another day, another livestock attack in Pembrokeshire” at the moment.

The team’s spokesperson added: “Please keep dogs secured and keep them on leads when out walking around livestock. Everyone thinks it won’t be their dog, until it is. Please don’t risk it.

Western Telegraph: One of the attacked animals. Picture: Rural Crime Team at Dyfed-Powys PoliceOne of the attacked animals. Picture: Rural Crime Team at Dyfed-Powys Police

“Unfortunately, some ewes were chased and died as a result of falling from Pembrokeshire Coastal Path.

“Please be aware that the coastline borders livestock fields and dogs should be kept on leads at all times.”

