A kind-hearted four-year-old has made a special visit to the hairdresser to help both children and animals.

Clara Morgan of St Florence had grown her hair so long she could almost sit on it.

But she and mum Miranda agreed that enough was enough after daily battles with the hairbrush.

“Clara decided she wanted to have her hair cut and said she wanted to raise some money for Greenacres Animal Rescue, because she loves animals, and our cat Gizmo came from there,” said Miranda.

So with hairdresser Cheryl Messenger from Twisted Tangles, Kilgetty, wielding the scissors, Tenby Church in Wales VC School pupil Clara now has a smart new bob haircut.

And 13 inches of her lovely long locks are on their way to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children with hair loss.

Clara’s big sister Seren, now 12, also had a similar fund-raising haircut when she was 6.

“We didn’t realise how much hair Clara actually had until it was cut,” added Miranda. “She smiled the whole way through, and she’s also raised more than £220 for Greenacres, so everyone’s a winner!”

