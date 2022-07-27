TRAIN services in Wales will be hit hard this month as unions voted for industrial action.

RMT workers, who can be anything from signallers, cleaners and office workers, voted to strike on Wednesday, July 27 as disputes concerning pay, working conditions and redundancies continue.

Meanwhile, members of the train driver union ASLEF have voted to strike on Saturday, July 30.

While the disputes are not with Transport for Wales (TfW), severe disruption is expected.

As a consequence of the strike on July 27, there will be disruption to rail services in Wales on Thursday, July 28.

Below is a breakdown of how each day of strike action will affect train TfW timetables.

Wednesday, July 27

Most rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended as TfW will not be able to use Network Rail infrastructure.

The only service operating on the Wales and cross border route will be a shuttle between Cardiff and Newport.

One train will be running hourly in both directions between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Train services will operate between Cardiff Central and Rhymney, Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil in an hourly service in each direction between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Trains will operate between Radyr and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil before 7.30m and after 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

Buses will run between Cardiff and Radyr outside of these hours, though passengers are advised that there will be a very limited amount of spaces available.

Thursday, July 28

Severe disruption is expected despite no strike action taking place this day, due to shift patterns of Network Rail signallers and moving trains and crew to operate between strike days.

The trains will be back on for the Wales and cross border route, but none of them will run before 7am.

For the Core Valley lines, first services of the day that depart Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil will all be timed so they will be arriving into Radyr after 7am

No trains will run before 7am on any lines except between Treherbert, Aberdare, Merthyr Tydfil and Radyr.

There are no pre-planned road transport services before 6.30pm for Core Valley lines.

It is expected it will be a very busy day, particularly on morning services.

Saturday, July 30

TfW will be running all services, but warn that there could be short notice cancellations and changes due to strike action at other rail companies.

Services between Swansea and Newport are expected to be particularly busy due to the fact Great Western Railways are running a reduced timetable.

The services are expected to be so busy that TfW is advising passengers not to travel unless it is necessary.

Those hoping to travel to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games should note that no West Midlands Trains are running so TfW's Shrewsbury to Birmingham services will likely be very busy.

Again, the advice is not to travel unless it is necessary.

Ticket information

Those who have non-season tickets valid for travel on July 27 and July 30 can use them any time between anytime between Tuesday, July 26 and Tuesday, August 2.

Customers can opt to instead claim a full refund, with no admin fee charged.

Season ticket holders can apply for compensation via Delay Repay.

Advance tickets have been suspended for the strike days so that the amount of people disrupted on the day is kept to a minimum