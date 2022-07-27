A motorist must pay £574 for having a defective tyre on his car.

Daniel Shiel, 41, of Hasguard Cross was stopped by police while driving a Nissan Almera on Thomas Parry Way, Haverfordwest, on February 18, when the front offside tyre of the vehicle was seen to be defective.

His case was found proved under the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' court on Friday, July 22.

Shiel was fined £440, with £90 costs and a £44 surcharge, and also had three penalty points put on his driving record.

