Pembrokeshire has some of the most dangerous roads in Britain, according to a recent study.

The study, conducted by Forbes Advisor, looked at the amount of deaths and serious injuries from road incidents in 2021, and compared it to the population of the area.

In this study, Pembrokeshire had 94 people killed or seriously injured on the roads in 2021, making its roads the seventh most dangerous in Britain.

Compared to the county’s population of 126,751, the county had a 2021 rate of 74.461 deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people.

Also in west Wales, Ceredigion was named as having the second most dangerous roads in Britain, with a rating of 94.506 road deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people.

The list of the top 10 regions of Britain with the most dangerous roads was very Wales-heavy, with Welsh counties appearing four times.

Powys topped the list, being the only region in Britain to top 100 road deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people, with its rating of 101.136.

Monmouthshire (fifth – 81.842) was the only other Welsh area to appear in the top 10 list.

On the other side to this, Bath and Northeast Somerset was named as having Britain’s safest roads, with its rating of 9.32 road deaths or serious injuries.

Meanwhile, having a rating of 15.176, the safest roads in Wales are in Swansea, and the fourth safest in Britain.