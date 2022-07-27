A PROMISING rugby player from Llechryd is poised to make an impact at the Commonwealth Games which open at Birmingham tomorrow.
Scarlets Academy wing Callum Williams has been named in a 13-man Wales Sevens squad eager to get among the medals..
The 20-year-old flier has impressed as part of the national squad on the sevens circuit this season having represented Wales in the Singapore and Vancouver legs of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.
The former Ysgol y Preseli schoolboy has been playing for the Scarlets Development side and Llandovery RFC in the Indigo Premiership.
Callum is a former schoolmate of boxers Ioan and Garan Croft who are big medal prospects for Wales going into the Games.
The sevens tournament will be staged at Coventry Stadium between July 29-31 where Wales will begin their campaign in Pool C against Fiji, Canada and Zambia.
