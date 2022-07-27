Fears that a dog and its owner could be in danger on Pembrokeshire cliffs led to an alert for a lifeboat and two coastguard teams.

The Tenby all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller, was diverted from its weekly exercise on Monday evening, July 25, after a member of the public called the coastguard.

They made the call as they believed they heard a dog barking from below the cliff path near Swanlake Bay, near Manorbier.

With concerns that the owner of the dog could also be in difficulty, the lifeboat made best speed to the area, along with Tenby and St Govans Coastguard Rescue teams.

After a thorough search of the area and with nobody reported missing and nothing found, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station, arriving at 9.05pm.

The previous day, Sunday July 24, the lifeboat launched shortly before 7.30am to go to the aid of a yacht which had run aground in poor visibility.

The yacht's crew were unsure of their location in Carmarthen Bay, and said that the craft was taking waves over its stern.

Burry Port lifeboat was also launched, and the stricken vessel was located by Burry Port coastguard, beached on the sand at Ginst Point near Pendine.

With the yacht and its occupants now aground, but safe on the beach, there was nothing more the lifeboat could do, so it was stood down to return to station, arriving at 8.50am.