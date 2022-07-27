More than £1,200 has been raised for New Quay Lifeboat Station, as three men completed a walk from Cardigan and New Quay.

Peter Yates, a RNLI crew member, along with friend Tom Malpass and Roger Clissold from RNLI fundraising, completed the 26-mile walk on Saturday, July 23.

The men braved the torrential weather between the two towns, completing the walk in ten and a half hours.

The journey took them on a total of 26.66 miles, with an elevation of 4,894ft – higher than Ben Nevis.

In total, they raised £1,265 for New Quay Lifeboat Station, with the online fundraising page still open for further donations.

A spokesperson from New Quay Lifeboat Station said: “We are so proud of all their efforts! A well-deserved beer then probably for a long sleep!

“Many thanks to all of you, our ever-faithful supporters.

Peter, Tom and Roger braving the weather. Picture: New Quay Lifeboat Station

“Your donations towards this epic quest amounted to the magnificent total of £1.265 for New Quay Lifeboat Station, which is much appreciated and will ultimately help to save lives at sea.”

To donate more funds to the lifeboat station, visit the JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/new-quayrnli