A DRAFT plan for regional investment of more than £23million in Pembrokeshire via the UK government’s shared prosperity fund was signed off this week.

Allowing for “flexibility” the initial plan for south west Wales’ funding in 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25 is outlined in a regional investment plan, approved by Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet on Monday (July 25).

The funding, part of the UK shared prosperity fund replacing EU funding following Brexit, has been discussed at a number of different boards and seminars, as well as being part of a public consultation, a report to cabinet states.

The council of the city and county of Swansea is the lead local authority for the four local authorities in the region – including Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, and Neath Port Talbot – and the plan links to shared prosperity fund themes of communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

“Our investment plans therefore include some activity that will be delivered in-house by Pembrokeshire County Council, or with established partners. We also foresee the possibility of the establishment of a small grant scheme to support community projects that contribute to the delivery of the regional Investment Plan in Pembrokeshire to be administered by the voluntary sector based on experience gained under the UK Community Renewal Fund,” a report to cabinet states.

Cllr Paul Miller, deputy leader of the council, said further information about how to apply for funding would be forthcoming in the near future.

