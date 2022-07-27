A FORMER industrial estate in north Pembrokeshire will soon house homes for the over 55s.

Planning permission has been granted for 26 ‘park homes’ on land at Goodwick industrial estate, Main Street, by Pembrokeshire County Councillors this week.

Local member Cllr Nicola Gwynn raised concerns about the suitability of park homes in the area of mainly Victorian houses and the environmental sustainability of the units at planning committee on Tuesday, July 26.

However, following discussion, that also raised questions about the impact of the loss of employment land in the area, the application was unanimously approved.

The site has been cleared of all former buildings and has been left unused for some time, with development considered a “visual enhancement of a substantial underutilised and derelict site.”

There will be three types of single storey park homes including three and two bedroom properties, some with ramped access for improved accessibility, and all will have off-street parking.

Park homes are usually detached, bungalow style homes, manufactured offsite and placed on privately owned land, where ground rent charges may apply.

Cllr Mark Carter said a similar estate in Kilgetty was popular with residents and this development was likely to be too.

Planning conditions relating to occupancy as a primary home only are included in the permission.

Delegated power was granted to the director of community services to approve the plan following the completion of a Section 106 agreement to secure an off-site financial contribution towards to provision of affordable housing.

