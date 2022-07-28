Four new buildings at Pembroke Port have been named by the people of Pembrokeshire.

The buildings, which are being created to service the growing renewables industry in Pembrokeshire, are expected to be completed by spring 2023.

The annexes attached to the historic Sunderland Hangars at Pembroke Port are being redeveloped into modern office and workshop spaces, which have been named by members of the public.

The competition gave people the chance to name the new buildings, before names were judged by:

Chair of the Port of Milford Haven Chris Martin

Mayor of Pembroke Dock Cllr Joshua Beynon

Rik Saldanha from the Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust

Phil Collins from the West Wales Maritime Heritage Centre

Tim James from Celtic Sea Power

The chosen names on the four new buildings were Erebus House, Catalina House, Falcon House and Oleander House.

The names were suggested by David Lockwood, the Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust, Marie Sampson, Victoria Allen and Tyler Streitberger respectively.

Commercial director at the Port of Milford Haven, Steve Edwards, said: “These structures date back to the early 1900s so we felt it was important to recognise and celebrate their heritage. Work is progressing well to give new life to the annexes and make them fit for industry.

“The wider Pembroke Dock Marine project is a huge opportunity to create hundreds of well-paid jobs in the community, not only in the renewables sector but for the entire supply chain, so we’re really excited that work is underway on this phase of the development.”

Pembroke Dock Marine is expected to generate £73.5m annually to the regional economy, create opportunities for around 1,800 jobs for today’s workforce and the next generation, and contribute 1,000MW to UK and Welsh decarbonisation targets.

Pembroke Dock Marine is a partnership project between the Port of Milford Haven, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, Marine Energy Wales and Celtic Sea Power.

It is funded by the UK Government and Welsh Government through the Swansea Bay City Deal, and through the public and private sectors. It is also part funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.