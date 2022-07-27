A Pembrokeshire teenager has stepped into a dream come true after placing in the top ten at the CRN World Open Irish Dancing Championships.

For the past two years, Anwen Rogers has been attending dancing lessons via Zoom as she worked towards her goal of being placed in the higher grades of competitions.

The dedicated 17-year-old was determined to carry on Irish dancing when her school in Pembrokeshire closed, and so turned to the Ireland-based Claddagh School of Irish Dancing.

Throughout the pandemic, apprentice hairdresser Anwen joined in the school’s twice-weekly lessons from her garden studio at her home in Robeston Wathen and started travelling to classes in Dublin for in-person classes when travel restrictions permitted.

Anwen with her winner's trophy at the South Leinster championships

And her hard work was rewarded when she secured the Under 17 Ard Grad award at the South Leinster regional championships, 11th place in the 2022 Irish Open Championships, and then, last month, a 10th place in the World Open Championships held in Killarney.

Anwen said: "“It was very exciting to get to dance on the World stage again, particularly after the last couple of years. Then to get 10th place was such an amazing feeling.”

One of the Claddagh School’s teaching team is a former champion Irish dancer from Pembrokeshire, Sam Davies, who now lives in London.

He said: “Anwen has been on an amazing journey. Her work ethic is beyond incredible and she has reaped the rewards beyond her wildest dreams.

“We’re very excited to see what’s next!”