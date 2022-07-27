A two-car collision on the A40 led to one of the cars being written off.

Police have confirmed a crash occurred near Slebech, yesterday July 26.

It was reported that no injuries were sustained to either parties involved.

READ MORE

A spokesperson said the cars were moved with minimum disruption.

“We were called to a two-car collision on the A40 at Slebech at shortly after 6.10pm on Tuesday, 26 July," said a spokesperson.

“An officer attended, however, it was a damage only collision so the drivers exchanged details.

“The cars were moved off the carriageway.”

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.