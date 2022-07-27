A two-car collision on the A40 led to one of the cars being written off.
Police have confirmed a crash occurred near Slebech, yesterday July 26.
It was reported that no injuries were sustained to either parties involved.
A spokesperson said the cars were moved with minimum disruption.
“We were called to a two-car collision on the A40 at Slebech at shortly after 6.10pm on Tuesday, 26 July," said a spokesperson.
“An officer attended, however, it was a damage only collision so the drivers exchanged details.
“The cars were moved off the carriageway.”
