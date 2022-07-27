A Pembrokeshire county councillor is putting pressure on mobile providers to improve connectivity in the county.

The call is being made by Cllr Marc Tierney, who has written to the UK’s mobile phone networks seeking their commitment to improve mobile phone signals locally.

As the summer holiday season begins, network capacity is put under further strain as thousands of tourists connect their devices to local masts.

Cllr Tierney has asked EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three to outline plans for the rollout of 5G services to towns like Narberth and to increase data capacity on existing 4G networks.

The Narberth member said: “The holiday season places extra strain on local mobile networks as thousands of extra devices connect to local masts.

"Whilst this doesn’t often affect calls or texts, it can cause issues with using data for things like checking email, updating social media or using apps. "This can be extremely frustrating for visitors but also local households who are reliant on mobile phone networks for their home broadband or in areas where superfast broadband is not available.”

“I have written to all of the mobile networks to highlight the benefits of an early rollout of 5G to rural towns such as Narberth where the next generation of mobile signals will be transformative.

"I look forward to hearing their plans and will continue to lobby for improvements for local residents.”