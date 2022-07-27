A MAN who was caught at the tail-end of a ‘massive bender’ was fined for being drunk and disorderly.

A court heard how, on July 4, Jason Richards, 51, was found at the culmination of a four-month bender.

Richards eventually telephoned emergency services at a public phone box outside Haverfordwest Leisure Centre.

When officers arrived on the scene Richards said he did not know why he was in the town.

He was conveyed to Withybush Hospital and when he got there Richards became argumentative and wanted to leave.

When officers asked where Richards intended to go he replied, ‘f*** knows. I am just going to a f****** bridge or whatever.’ He then allegedly asked one of the officers to run him over.

It was said that Richards would consume as many 25 pints a day.

In mitigation defence solicitor David Williams admitted his client had a drink problem.

Probation officer Julie Norman notified the court that only the day before (July 25) Richards appeared at Swansea Magistrates Court and was given a fine.

It was also revealed by Ms Norman that Richards had committed the offence in Haverfordwest under a post-sentence supervision order made in September 2021.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on July 26, Richards, of Ty Gwenllian, High Street, Swansea, was fined on a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He was made to pay £40 along with a surcharge of £16 and costs of £85.

